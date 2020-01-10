Whose mind is it anyway?

Colin Mochrie is known for his comedic timing and quick thinking from the famous television show Whose Line Is It Anyway. Now Mochrie has teamed up with renowned hypnotist Asad Mecci to create a show that’s full of surprises, hypnosis and of course, improv.

Mochrie and Mecci joined hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare in studio to talk about their show “Hyprov”. The men said the premise of the show is simple: 20 members of the audience volunteer to come on stage and be hypnotized. Then, Mecci will whittle down the hypnotized men and women to four or five people who are well under his trance. From there, the improvisation begins with Mochrie as he is thrown into scenes with the hypnotized audience members. Mochrie said at first it was terrifying because he didn’t know what it would be like working with these strangers hypnotized by Mecci, but now it’s just pure fun.

You can see “Hyprov” at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Watch the video above to see what Mochrie had to say about being on Whose Line Is It Anyway.