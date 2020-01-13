Motor City Josh and The Big 3 want to make sure you’re having fun

The Blues music genre isn’t always sad; sometimes it lets you know the truth; that it’s time to be happy!

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr got a chance to speak to Motor City Josh and The Big 3 about their music and swing to the beat of their live performance.

Motor City Josh and The Big 3 will perform on January 31st at Vinotecca in Birmingham.

Watch the video to see their performance on Live in the D.