Motor City Josh and The Big 3 want to make sure you’re having fun
Music Monday
The Blues music genre isn’t always sad; sometimes it lets you know the truth; that it’s time to be happy!
Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr got a chance to speak to Motor City Josh and The Big 3 about their music and swing to the beat of their live performance.
Motor City Josh and The Big 3 will perform on January 31st at Vinotecca in Birmingham.
Watch the video to see their performance on Live in the D.
