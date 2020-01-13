37ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

37ºF

Live In The D

Motor City Josh and The Big 3 want to make sure you’re having fun

Music Monday

Natalie Henderson, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Tags: Music Monday

The Blues music genre isn’t always sad; sometimes it lets you know the truth; that it’s time to be happy!

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr got a chance to speak to Motor City Josh and The Big 3 about their music and swing to the beat of their live performance.

Motor City Josh and The Big 3 will perform on January 31st at Vinotecca in Birmingham.

Watch the video to see their performance on Live in the D.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: