Exotic soups to warm you up this season

Soup is always a great go-to for a quick and filling lunch but adding unique flavors could make your soup even better.

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr chatted with Carrie Hellman, the head chef and general manager of Lunchtime Global in Detroit about how to make the best soups at home.

Hellman believes that being creative with spices is vital to a great soup. She featured some of her best selling soups on Live in the D like Chicken Philly Cheesesteak, African Peanut, Chicken Tikka Masala, Spinach and Artichoke, Vegan Black Bean and Quinoa Chili, and Chicken Pot Pie.

Hellman also gave some tips on cooking soups at home. She recommends using parboiled rice in soups that have rice so the rice doesn’t absorb the broth and make it too thick and she encourages people to try nontraditional ingredients in their soups like artichokes.

Lunchtime Global makes soups, salads, sandwiches, and hot foods.

Lunchtime Global is located at 660 Woodward Ave, Suite 110 Detroit MI 48226.

Watch this video to see more creative soup ideas.