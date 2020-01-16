Family fun at the Rochester Fire & Ice Festival

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Downtown Rochester

Are you burning with fire for some icy fun? The Rochester Fire & Ice festival is back!

Host Jason Carr spoke to Kristi Trevarrow, the Executive Director of Downtown Rochester and Jeff Wolf, from Finesse Ice about the fun things to do and see at the Fire & Ice Festival.

The Fire & Ice Festival in Downtown Rochester has fun activities for the whole family. The main attractions are the live ice carvings creating shapes like your favorite travel destinations. The festival will include dog sled rides, skating pond, animal adoptions, a tubing hill, and fireworks on Friday and Saturday nights.

Downtown Rochester is also home to the Big Bright Light show which includes 1.5 million lights! This is the last weekend to see them.

For more information visit, downtownrochestermi.com

