Fun activities to celebrate over MLK Weekend

MLK Day at the Charles H. Wright Museum

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, January 20th and the Charles H. Wright Museum will be hosting a brunch along with free admission to the Museum. There will be music and free museum-wide family activities like face painting and live art. The breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The ticket for breakfast is $15, but the admission to the museum is free. The activities will end at 5 p.m.

MLK Day at the Motown Museum

Another museum open on MLK Day is The Motown Museum. The iconic museum will have free admission for those under age 17 who are with a paying adult. You can experience the museum, plus the life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr. The museum will be featuring Dr. King’s speech recordings and showcasing Motown’s involvement in the civil rights movement. There will also be special discounts at the museum’s store. The activities kick off Monday, January 20th at 10 a.m.

Royal Oak Toy Show

Walk down memory lane with more than 180 tables of the coolest antiques from all over the Midwest at the Royal Oak Toy show on Saturday, January 18th. Dealers will be on hand showcasing their most popular and well-maintained items, as well as their most sought sfter pieces. If you are a toy collector yourself, you can have your own vintage toy appraised. The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Oak Farmers Market on Eleven Mile.

Progressive Detroit Boat Show

Get into vacation mode at the Progressive Detroit Boat Show at the TCF Center. It’s the 62nd year for this premier event that showcases everything about boating. From Saturday, January 18th until Sunday, January 26th, you will have the chance to check out the newest boats and gadgets in the industry. Enjoy vacation giveaways, live animal displays, pirates, mermaids and much more. More than 60,000 boaters are expected to attend. The event begins Saturday, January 18th at 11 a.m.

Hockeytown Winterfest

Little Caesars Arena is bringing back their second annual Hockeytown Winterfest. Join the Detroit Red Wings at this free event that features indoor and outdoor activities including interactive hockey zones, winter inflatables and marshmallow roasting. Some veteran red wings will also be there signing autographs. This event is open to the public and it’s happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 19th.

