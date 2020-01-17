Pet injuries, diets and tooth brushing questions get answers on Ask A Vet

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by the Michigan Humane Society.

Q: What is the best way to introduce brushing teeth and if that doesn’t work out well; are there alternatives?

A: It’s good to start brushing animals’ teeth when they are young to get them used to it. Cats are harder than dogs. It’s a good idea to get animal dental cleaning when you visit your vet or use dental chews.

Q: A dog was outside and got injured somehow, possibly by a branch. The owner didn’t put anything on it. Should the owner just let it heal on its own?

A: The best thing is to take your pet to the vet when they have an injury or infection.

Q: Which one is the best, grain-free diets or regular formulas?

A: They have linked a grain-free diet to heart disease in dogs. There isn’t a big benefit to a grain-free diet. Pick a pet food manufacturer that has a veterinarian on staff.

The Michigan Humane Society has veterinary care services at their locations in Westland, Rochester Hills, Detroit, and Howell. To learn more about the services they offer and to make an appointment visit their website michiganhumane.org