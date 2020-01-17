This weekend it’s all about the “popcorn movies”

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Time to step away from the Oscar Nominated films and take a look at the latest “popcorn movies" to hit the screen. Movie reviewer Greg Russell says “popcorn movies” are the ones you don’t have to think about, they’re just entertaining. He sat down with hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr to discuss the latest movies.

A Fall From Grace

This is a drama directed by Tyler Perry about a woman whose husband has left her and she begins to get involved with a younger man full of life, but also full of trouble. Greg gave the movie two out of five reels. He says Tyler knows his audience and it will be sure to evoke plenty of emotion.

Bad Boys For Life

This is the next film in the “Bad Boys” franchise. The movie reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in another action packed movie. Greg gave the film 3 out of 5 reels stating the script doesn’t have the same spunk as the first two, but it is a fun movie that you can kick back and enjoy with a big bag of popcorn.

Dolittle

“Robert Downey, Jr. is on a roll,” said Russell when talking about the the new Dolittle. It takes place during the turn of the last century. This film is a little on the serious side that follows Dolittle on a worldwide journey, and explores his gift of speaking with animals.

