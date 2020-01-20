27ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

27ºF

Live In The D

“Riding With The King” will get you fired up for this blues show

James Cloyd has performed with some of music’s most iconic musicians

Natalie Henderson, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Tags: Music Monday

Music Monday featured James Cloyd and his band. Cloyd has played with some of the most iconic blues musicians from John Lee Hooker to Albert King.

You can see James Cloyd and his band Friday, January 24th and Saturday, January 25th at The Fed in Clarkston. They plan to be rocking with a loud and proud audience!

Watch the video to hear the band’s performance of “Riding with the King.”

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: