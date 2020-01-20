“Riding With The King” will get you fired up for this blues show

Music Monday featured James Cloyd and his band. Cloyd has played with some of the most iconic blues musicians from John Lee Hooker to Albert King.

You can see James Cloyd and his band Friday, January 24th and Saturday, January 25th at The Fed in Clarkston. They plan to be rocking with a loud and proud audience!

Watch the video to hear the band’s performance of “Riding with the King.”