Get the family to try these games you can play in a minute

With the winter coming in hot and heavy, and showing no signs of stopping, you may be looking for something you and the family can enjoy indoors.

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr sat down with Kila Peeples as she led them through two fun-filled games for Try It Out Tuesday. The first game, “Chocolate Face”, is a simple game requiring a piece of chocolate, your face and a rival. To win the game you must place the chocolate on your face and try to get it into your mouth, without using your hands.

“Ready Spaghetti” is a game that requires teamwork, three empty soda cans and raw spaghetti noodles. You and your partner have a minute to put the noodle through the pop top and make a tower of soda cans, all while using just your mouth.

These games are just a few examples of how you can unplug and spend time with your loved ones without breaking the bank.

See how well Jason and Tati did, and how you can play, by watching the video above.