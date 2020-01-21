Take a tour of the bayfront town of New Baltimore

Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the views of the many lakes we have around us. One town in Macomb county is happy to have you stop by to enjoy their beautiful waterfront and much more. Live in the D’s Kila Peeples takes you on a tour of New Baltimore to showcase all of the best places to check out.

The first thing you notice when you arrive in New Baltimore is to the tallest flagpole in the state of Michigan. It stands 160 ft and erected in 2016 as a replacement for the town’s landmark water tower which had been demolished.

When it comes to food, you might want to stop by Little Camille’s By the Bay. It’s a popular place not just for its food but also the beloved owners, Mark and Camille Miller. This hometown hangout offers great American classics like burgers made with fresh, local beef, plus pizzas and garlic knots that will have you coming back for more. If you think the restaurant is named after the co-owner Camille, think again. It’s named after a cherished lawn ornament featured inside the restaurant.

Shopping is a great way to explore New Baltimore. Drop by Celtic Sisters Candles and Candies which is run by two sisters. The store offers a variety of items that are made in and represent the state of Michigan. From paintings and jewelry to, candles and candies, the Celtic Sisters are ready to find whatever you need to give the perfect gift to anyone you care about.