Roar into 2020 at this charity event

Grab your flapper dress or a fedora and join Jason at the Gem Theater for a great cause

Natalia Tejeda, Senior Associate Producer, Live in the D

What’s the best way to kick of 2020? With 1920′s fashion of course! You can do that and enjoy three floors of live music, local food and casino games at COTS Soup City at the Gem Theater tomorrow night. Jason Carr and his wife are the emcees of the event that benefits Detroit COTS, a nonprofit organization that helps Detroit families overcome challenges surrounding homelessness and poverty

Aisha Morell-Ferfuson, Chief Development Officer with COTS, and performer Alexander Zonjic stopped by Live In The D and talked to Jason about what people can expect at the 1920′s theme charity event.

Watch the video above to see what they had to say and hear Zonjic perform.

