Academy Award-wining star Mo’Nique visits Live in the D

Award wining star, Mo’Nique has been entertaining us for decades and she did it again while talking with hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare.

She brought her fellow comic Correy Bell to talk about their show tonight at the Sound Board inside MotorCity Casino Hotel. The two of them had Jason and Tati laughing as they shared their comic inspirations and their upcoming projects. They also shared why Detroit is so special to them.

To see their special message for the D, click on the video above.