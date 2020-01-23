Chinese new year and Michigan’s birthday celebrations are what’s happening around the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This weekend will be full of fun that includes celebrations, characters from your childhood and an award-winning musical movie gracing the big screen again.

Happy Birthday Michigan Party

It’s our state’s 183rd birthday and The Outdoor Adventure Center is having a Happy Birthday Michigan Party. There will be a Michigan exhibit table set up to learn more about our great state and our lakes. Check out some state symbols and enjoy a birthday treat. This is happening Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!

Hang out with Elmo, Big Bird and Abby Cadabby. Sing songs that you grew up with and learn your ABC’s all over again. Sesame Street Live is happening all weekend at The Fox Theatre, and there are shows until February 2nd. Tickets are available at the box office or online.

Monster Drawing Rally

Get your imagination running at the Monster Drawing Rally at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. More than 100 artists will create scary ghosts and goblins right in front of your eyes. You’ll have the opportunity to watch ideas become beautiful artwork at this fundraising event. Tickets are $10, or $5 if you are a member of MOCAD. The cool thing is you can buy a painting when it’s done for $40.

Lunar New Year Lion Dance

The Lunar New Year Lion Dance is happening at the Detroit Institute of Arts. This is an annual event where the DIA friends of Asian Arts and Culture ring in their new year. Enjoy traditional Asian dancing and drumming, plus make arts and crafts at multiple workshops. Lion Dance is happening all weekend starting Friday at noon. It’s free every day.

Purple Rain at The Michigan Theater

The 1984 iconic movie by the legendary artist, Prince, will grace screens again. Sing and dance along to songs by Prince and the Revolution, The Time and more. Purple Rain will be playing Friday at 9:30 p.m. and tickets are $10.50 for adults.

