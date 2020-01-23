Escape the crabby winter weather at this Metro Detroit restaurant

Eating like you are vacationing in Florida is easy thanks to Hazel, Ravines and Downtown in Birmingham. From now through February 16th , they are completely transforming their restaurant into a coastal Florida crab shack.

Co-owner Emmele Herrold, stopped by and talked to hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare about the new menu, which features everything from stone crab to alligator bites to Hurricanes. She also showed us how to properly de-shell and eat crab.

Watch the video above to see how you can feel like you’re eating on vacation in the D.