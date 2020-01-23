Here’s what you need to wear to be trendy in 2020

Are you ready for pleats and puffy shirts? Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined host Tati Amare in studio to share the trends for the year.

With the help from Macy’s, Jon pulled together looks that highlighted new trends for 2020 including puffy sleeves on shirts, pleats on skirts, wide trousers and year-round leather. When it comes to color, he said darker muted tones for clothes and bags with colors that pop will be on trend.

Watch the video above and be inspired to rock a new look in the new decade.