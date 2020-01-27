Create a super spread for your big game party

The big game is this weekend and Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace stopped by Live in the D to help you with ideas for a super spread that will win over fans in your home. Chef Pete Loren joined Jason Carr to highlight some delicious, Miami themed dishes in honor of where the Super Bowl will be played this Sunday.

Some options include spicy chicken enchiladas, mini Cuban sandwiches and caramel flan for dessert. Not only can you easily make these treats at home, but you can get many of these dishes at Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace pre-made, so all you have to do is heat and serve. There are four Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace locations, including St. Clair Shores, Troy, Bloomfield Township, and Clinton Township.

Watch the video above for more ideas to serve up the perfect spread.

Here are recipes for some of the items Chef Pete suggests for the big game:

Seafood Fritters

Makes Approximately 24 fritters (4 Portions)

1 to 1 ½ lb Seafood of Choice (Shrimp, Scallop, Lobster)

¾ Cup All Purpose Flour

2 TBSP Fine Corn Meal

1 tsp Baking Powder

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper, Ground

2 Eggs

1/3 Cup Water

2 tsp Lobster Base

½ Cup White Onion, Chopped

½ Cup Colorful Bell Peppers, Chopped

1 Jalapeno Pepper, Seeded & Minced

1 TBSP Fresh Garlic, Minced

1 tsp Old Bay Seasoning

1⁄2 tsp Dry Thyme

1. Mix all but seafood into a smooth batter.

2. Stir in chopped seafood

3. Heat oil to 350 F

4. Drop tablespoon size portions of batter into hot oil and dep fry until golden and cooked through.

Spicy Mustard Horseradish Sauce for Fritters

Makes Approximately 1 ½ Cups

½ Cup Mayonnaise

½ Cup Sour Cream

¹/8 Cup Mustard, Dijon Smooth

¹/8 Cup Mustard, Whole Grain Dijon

¹/8 Cup Ketchup

½ TBSP Horseradish, Ground

½ tsp Garlic, Minced

1 tsp Fresh Dill, Chopped

½ TBSP Chili Garlic Sauce

½ TBSP Honey

To Taste Salt and Pepper

1. Combine all ingredients and chill.

Mojo Pork marinade for Cubano Roasted Pork Butt

Makes enough rub for 1 – 4 l b Pork Roast

3/4 Cup Olive Oil

1 Cup Fresh Chopped Cilantro

1 TBSP Orange Peel. Minced

3/4 Cup Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice,

1/2 Cup Fresh Lime Juice

1/4 Cup Spearmint Leaves, Chopped

¼ Cup Fresh Garlic, Chopped

1 TBSP Fresh Oregano, Chopped

1 TBSP Ground Cumin

2 tsp Chili Powder

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

1. Mix all rub ingredients together.

2. Trim 4 lb pork butt roast of all excess fat and then butterfly open.

3. Rub marinate into meat, cover and refrigerate 24 hours.

4. Roast pork, in a 325 F oven approximately 4 to 6 hours, the last half of that time, covered tightly in foil.

5. Chill and slice thinly for Cubano Sandwiches.

Cubano Sandwich (makes 1 Sandwich)

As inspired by the movie “Chef” by Jon Favreau

· 2 Slices Ham (Baked)

· 41/4” Thick, Mojo Marinated Pork Butt Sliced

· 1 – 6” French Baguette, Cut in Half

· Melted butter, for brushing

· American mustard

· 2 thin slices Swiss cheese

· 2 or 3 Dill Pickles , Thinly Sliced

1. Heat skillet over medium heat. Add ham and pork slices, and cook each side until slightly browned then remove to a plate.

2. Butter cut sides of baguettes then place in the skillet, cut side down, for 2 minutes until lightly browned. Remove onto work surface.

3. Layer the bottom of the baguettes with pork, ham, then cheese and pickles. Cut, break or fold the ham, pork and cheese so they fit. Spread the cut side of the bun tops with mustard then place on the sandwich.

4. Butter the bottom AND top of the outside of the baguettes.

5. Heat skillet over medium high heat. Place the baguettes in the skillet, top with a sheet of baking paper then weigh it down with a heavy skillet or pot (use cans if necessary for extra weight so the sandwich compressed). Cook for 3 minutes on each side, until dark golden brown and crispy, and the cheese is melted.

6. Let sandwiches stand 1 minute before cutting in half. Serve IMMEDIATELY.

Traditional Caramel Flan

Makes approximately 12 cup cake size flans 1” thick

¼ Cup Water

1 Cup Granulated Sugar

12 oz Cream Cheese, Softened

¾ Cup Granulated Sugar

2 Cups Beaten Eggs

4 Cups Heavy Whipping Cream

2 TBSP Vanilla Extract, PURE

1) Cook sugar with water until a medium caramel.

2) Pour a thin layer of caramel sugar into the bottom of 3” cupcake molds.

3) Beat softened cream cheese with 2nd quantity of granulated sugar on medium speed until smooth.

4) Beat in eggs into cream cheese mixture in 4 stages, scraping down between each stage. Batter should be smooth.

5) Stir in cream and vanilla on low speed.

6) Divide the cream mixture evenly between the cupcake tins.

7) Place cupcake tin on a sheet pan and add enough water to get a half inch depth.

8) Bake at 350 F approximately 30 minutes or until custard is firm.

9) Remove flans from the oven and allow to rest 1 hour the refrigerate overnight.

10) Run a small knife carefully around the interior edge of the tins, then carefully turn over onto platter with a lip to catch any resulting sauce.