You’re invited to Skating with the Stars 2020

Ready to go ice skating? Skating with the Stars will be in Downtown Detroit for Winter Blast 2020!

Host Tati Amare spoke to Gold Medal Olympian Meryl Davis, one of the first Americans to win a Gold Medal in ice dancing (with her partner, Charlie White). They were joined by Lori Ward, Executive Director of Figure Skating in Detroit. Ward brought in a few young figure skaters to talk about a fundraiser for the non-profit.

Figure Skating in Detroit puts academics first. They provide track math and reading, tutoring, and the girls rotate through enrichment programs. The non-profit will be auctioning off skating outfits worn my Meryl Davis online as part of their fundraising efforts.

Skating with the Stars is an event for the whole family. The stars that will be featured are talent from Local 4, the Detroit Youth Choir, Miss Michigan and Miss Teen Michigan. The event will take place in Campus Martius on February 7th.

Visit the Eventbrite page for Skating with the Stars 2020 for more information.

Watch the video to see some of the amazing figure skating dresses that will be auctioned off!