Be a pal and lend a helping paw.

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr sat down with Devan Bianco from the Michigan Humane Society to discuss their Pet Pantry program. The pantry was founded about 5 years ago and is a place where people and families can go to pick up food, cleaning supplies, etc. for their pets. The Michigan Humane Society Pet Pantry serves about 1,500 households per month. If you are a family in need and want to pick up items for your four-legged friends simply contact the pantry or come right in to pick up supplies. The pantry is looking for help from volunteers as well. Adult volunteers work in groups of 5 to 15 Monday through Friday and should be able to lift up to 40 pounds.

Bianco also brought in a new friend named Brooklyn. She is a 10-week old Australian shepherd mix and loves snuggles. She is available for adoption at the MHS adoption center in Detroit.

The Mike Morse Law firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts our Pet of the Week.

