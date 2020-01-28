Kick-up your ketchup for the big game
A new twist to your ketchup and fry combo on Try It Out Tuesday
The big game is this Sunday and you can’t forget to put the ketchup on the serving table for everyone’s plate full of fries. But, there’s a way to spice up this old-fashioned pairing.
For Try It Out Tuesday, hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr put a few Ketchup concoctions to the test.
Watch the video to see their hilarious reactions!
Want to try out the ketchup concoctions yourself?! Here are the recipes.
For each recipe, blend all ingredients in small food processor
SECRET SAUCE:
½ c. Ketchup
½ c. Brown mustard
½ c. Mayo
3 Cornichons
BLOODY MARY:
½ c. Ketchup
- t. Tabasco
- t. Horseradish
½ t. Celery Salt
CHIPOTLE LIME:
½ c. Ketchup
1 Small can Chipotles in adobo
½ t. Lime juice
INDIAN SPICED:
½ c. Ketchup
½ c. Chopped sautéed onion
½ t. Curry powder
