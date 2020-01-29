Add a little spice to date night at Mirepoix Cooking School

Royal Oak – Looking for a different way to spend a night out with your partner or friends? How about heading to the grocery store? One market in Royal Oak offers a way you can whip up your own entertainment and dinner all together. Mirepoix Cooking School at Holiday Market gives you hands on experience making a delightful meal and spending some quality time with a friend or loved one. It’s located at the top floor of the market and has multiple fully equipped cooking stations.

Not only do you get to cook with fresh ingredients, sold right downstairs in the grocery store, but you also have hands-on, highly trained chefs helping you along the way. They teach you how to chop, sauté and whisk like a champ, as well as provide great insight on how to prepare a great meal after the cooking lesson is over. Wine and beer are available for purchase if you’d like a drink while you cook. The class prices start at $70. Classes do fill up quickly.

Watch the video about to see how it all works.