Here’s everything you need to know about Birmingham Restaurant Week

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Birmingham – This article is sponsored by the Birmingham Shopping District.

Do you love eating delicious, high-quality food and getting a great deal on the price? (Come on now, who doesn’t?) Then you should head on over to Birmingham for its Restaurant Week!

It’s happening January 27-31 and February 3-7. Participating restaurants will be serving a three-course lunch and/or a three-course dinner menu at a discounted rate. This is a great way to sample what some of these amazing restaurants have to offer. To get an idea of what the restaurants will have on their menus, watch the video above to see what Pernoi will be serving.

To make a reservation, contact the restaurants directly. Parking is free for the first 2 hours in all parking decks.

Here is a list of the restaurants that will be participating:

220 Merrill

Adachi

Bella Piatti

Big Rock Chophouse

Bistro Joe’s

Elie’s

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Forest

Hazel, Ravines & Downtown

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse -

La Strada Dolci e Caffé

Luxe Bar & Grill

Mad Hatter Bistro

The Morrie

Pernoi

Phoenicia

Rugby Grille

Salvatore Scallopini

Social Kitchen and Bar

Streetside Seafood

Tallulah Wine Bar & Bistro

Townhouse Birmingham

The Triple Nickel

Vinotecca

To see all the special menus from the restaurants participating, and for more details, visit www.allinbirmingham.com/visitors/birmingham_restaurant_week.

For the recipe on how to cook the mussels in the video, click here.