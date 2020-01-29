Here’s how to beautify your brows for an enhanced look

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Aloria Skincare.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder or maybe just your eyebrows!

One of the most popular ways to enhance your look is with beautiful brows. Host Tati Amare chatted with Yvonne Gevargesian, the owner and master trainer of Aloria Skincare about microblading. Miss Michigan 2018 Elizabeth Johnson was also featured to show how it enhanced her look.

Microblading is a semi-permanent procedure with a lifespan of about 2 to 3 years. An actual blade is not used but 18 microscopic needles are used. The goal is to create hair-like strokes that appear like real hair but no real hair is used. Microblading can help those with alopecia, cancer patients and those who want fuller-looking eyebrows.

Aloria Skincare has offices in West Bloomfield and Troy.

Use the discount code Live In The D to receive a free facial with your microblading appointment.