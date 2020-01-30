A weekend of big fun for the big game

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Tackles + Tacos

The biggest football game of the year is happening Sunday and Metro Detroit is celebrating with a big party.

Tackles and Tacos is happening on Sunday at Mesa Tacos and Tequila in Royal Oak. It’s Royal Oak’s biggest party for the big game. You can watch the game on a 37-foot screen and enjoy specials on tacos and tequila. They will also raffle off baskets loaded with goodies, food, drinks, jerseys and gift cards. Doors open at 11am and the game kicks off at 6:30pm.

Black History Month

Saturday kicks off Black History Month and you can get a hands-on experience at the Charles H. Wright Museum.

They will be featuring several exhibits, movies, and live presentations throughout the month that highlight the history and contributions black people have made to American culture.

It kicks off Saturday and ends February 29th.

VMKT Market

Valentine’s Day is two weeks away, but you can start shopping for your sweetie this weekend at the handmade Valentine’s Day or VMKT Market. This is happening Sunday at the Majestic Theatre. 30+ makers will be there selling unique gifts. There will also be tutorials, a live DJ, and fun door prizes. It starts at noon and admission starts at one dollar.

Shiver on the River

Shiver on the River is happening on Saturday at Belle Isle Casino. It’s their annual ecological family fair. There will be a variety of exhibits, displays, arts, crafts and food trucks. It starts at 10am and goes until to 3pm.

Magical Ice Festival

The Discovery Center in Downtown Mount Clemens is hosting a Magical Ice Festival and Free Museum Play. Children of all ages are invited to explore the hands-on exhibits, grab fresh popcorn, and drink hot cocoa. There will also be ice sculptures and Frozen-themed princess face painting. It starts Friday and runs through Sunday. Tickets are free.