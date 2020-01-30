Here’s the secret sauce to your game day prep

Hosting the big game day party can be a hassle but not with these saucy tips!

Hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr spoke with Ali Beydoun, the owner of Sicily’s Pizza in Detroit, about fun ideas on how to prep your game day spread.

Beydoun believes that the key to a great spread is to plan ahead and put the sauce on the side. This is a great way to avoid soggy sandwiches and wings. You can create a sauce station where your guests can sauce their own food. This is a fun activity for your game day party.

If you don’t want to make food, you can get your game day menu catered from Sicily’s Pizza. Just let them know 24 hours in advance!