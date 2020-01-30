You can see “The Wiz” Broadway star Stephanie Mills in concert!

Detroit – Her powerful voice and acting talent landed her the role of Dorothy in the original Broadway production of “The Wiz,” and now you can see Stephanie Mills live in concert! This Grammy Award-winner has had a long career scoring number one hits and releasing more than a dozen albums. She attributes her long career to her faith and staying true to herself. To hear the full interview, watch the video above.

To see Stephanie Mills live in concert she will be at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel tonight at 8 pm. All guests must be 21 years old or older.