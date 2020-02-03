Did your favorite commercial from the big game make our list?
What’s The Buzz picks the best commercials from the big game
Did you see all of the amazing commercials from the big game? AD Week’s pick for the best commercial was Jeep - Groundhog Day.
What’s the Buzz will feature hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr along with Mimi Brown, a local author and motivational speaker, Blaine Fowler, the host of The Blaine Fowler Morning show on 96.3, and Mary Liz Curtin, the owner of Leon and Lulu and Three Cats Cafe in Clawson.
Here are their top picks for the best commercial!
Mimi: Cheetos- You Can’t Touch This
Blaine: Google - Loretta
Mary Liz: Doritos - Cool Ranch
