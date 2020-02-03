This Music Monday artist is about to have her moment with Jay-Z’s TIDAL

During this cold weather you need something that can get you up off your feet and get your body moving.

Host Jason Carr and Tati Amare talked with singer-songwriter Raye Williams about her new project with TIDAL Unplugged and her performance at Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort this weekend in Downtown Detroit.

You may remember Williams from the last time she graced the Live In The D set when she performed her single “Suicide Heart." Shortly after, Raye Williams was chosen as one of the Detroit area artist for the new program headed by rapper Jay-Z called TIDAL Unplugged. The program provides services for up and coming artists in furthering their career.

If ice skating, giant slide and zip lining wasn’t enough, Williams will be making her first ever debut at the Quicken Loans Winter Blast at Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit this Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The Quicken Loans Winter Blast starts this Friday and runs through Sunday.

If you would like to hear Raye Williams new single “Please Take My Money,” click on the video above.