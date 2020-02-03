Which Super Bowl ad was your favorite?

The big game was Sunday and that means advertisers put their best foot forward trying to make us laugh, cry, and of course buy their products, but which commercials resonated with people the most? That’s what hosts Jason Carr, and Tati Amare discussed with our guests for What’s The Buzz. Joining them on the big white sectional were Mimi Brown, a local motivational speaker and author, Blaine Fowler, host of “The Blaine Fowler Morning Show” on 96.3 WDVD, and Mary Liz Curtin, the owner of Leon and Lulu and Three Cats Cafe in Clawson.

According to Adweek, the commercial that won the night was Jeep’s Groundhog’s Day commercial starring Bill Murray. People loved the funny remake of the classic movie, complete with many of the original actors, that features Murray driving a Jeep Gladiator truck.. The cherry on top was that the Super Bowl was on Groundhog’s Day.

You can’t touch Mimi Brown’s favorite ad, the Cheetos commercial featuring MC Hammer. The popular snack made great use of Hammer’s iconic song, “U Can’t Touch This.” Blaine picked the emotionally touching Google add as his favorite. It features an older man asking his Google Assistant to remember little details about his wife, Loretta. For Mary Liz Curtin, the Cool Ranch Doritos commercial stole the show. In it, Lil Nas X and Sam Elliot have a stand-off style dance-off where Elliot’s mustache has moves of its own.

Michelle Oliver came in with some of the viewer’s favorites which included a lot of the same ones our guests picked. They also loved the Jason Mamoa commercial by Rocket Mortgage that features the beefy man stripping off his muscles to relax at home. Other honorable mentions included the Mountain Dew commercial with Brian Cranston and Reese’s Take 5 commercial. See all our viewer comments here:

What's The Buzz airs every Monday on Live in the D.