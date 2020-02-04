Fran Drescher is back for laughs in “Indebted”

You may know her as “The Nanny,” but now she is on NBC getting more laughs.

Host Jason Carr got a chance to chat with Fran Drescher and Adam Pally live from New York about their roles on NBC’s new show “Indebted.”

Fran Drescher plays a grandmother who moves in with her adult children after she and her husband go broke. What’s the worst that could happen? Fran says it’s a question of parental roles, and the adult children just might be the new, more responsible parents in town. Meanwhile, the laid back grandparents make sure to have tons of fun with their grandkids.

“Indebted” premieres Thursday, February 6th at 9:30 p.m. on Local 4.

Watch the video to see the live satellite interview with Fran Drescher and Adam Pally.