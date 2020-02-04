This winter hat is your phone and your earbuds all-in-one

With the winter season still in full effect it can be hard to want expose your hands to the bitter temperatures just to answer your phone. Even removing your earmuffs to put in headphones can leave your ears red and chilly.

For Try It Out Tuesday hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare tested a winter gadget called “The Headphone Hat.” While Tati was nice and warm in the studio, Jason braced the elements to test out the game changing headpiece. The comfy hat connects to your phone via Bluetooth allowing you to listen your music or talk on the phone all while being hands free.

To see Jason and Tati try their best to work “The Headphone Hat” click on the video above.