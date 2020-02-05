Here’s how to get fresh food straight from the farm each month

Your next meal could be direct from the farm near your home!

Host Tati Amare chatted with Meredith Bruckner, the Community Producer for AllAboutAnnArbor.com and Kelly Wilson, the Director Of Community Partners for Taste the Local Difference which promotes CSA membership.

CSA stands for Community Supported Agriculture. This membership is an opportunity for the community to get fresh food from the farm delivered to their homes. You could receive produce, meat, and eggs from local farmers weekly or bi-weekly.

There is a CSA fair coming up at the Ann Arbor District Library on Sunday, February 16th from 12 pm to 3 pm. This gives the community a chance to meet the local farmers and learn more about the program. You can also learn about the produce that’s available seasonally here in Michigan. Every farm has a different style for how they do deliveries and what they include, so this gives the community a chance to find the best farm for their lifestyle.

Watch the video to learn more about the CSA program.