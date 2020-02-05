Rock out with this “superstar” show at the Detroit Opera House

It’s been 50 years since it first debuted, but “Jesus Christ Superstar” is still rocking. This weekend it will be at the Detroit Opera House with a new look that will both delight and surprise fans of the original Andrew Lloyd Weber rock opera.

Actors Aaron LaVigne and Jenna Rubaii talked to hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare about what new things audiences can expect. They also shared what its like playing iconic religious figures Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene.

Watch the video to see them talk about their personal favorite rock musical and the tribute band LaVigne helped form.