Are you ready to rock your red?

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, and with February being Heart Month, this time of year is the perfect time to rock the color red.

The boldness of the color might scare some, but Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan showed Tati Amare new ways to incorporate the color. He also gave new ideas on how to match red with similar colors like pink, burgundy, and rose.

Watch the video above to see how you can wear the bright color.