This event has everything you need to camp in comfort!

Novi – This article is sponsored by the Michigan Association of Recreational Vehicles and Campgrounds.

The snow may have you dreaming of the summer and now just happens to be the perfect time to plan your spring or summer road trip vacation, and you can do it in style! The 54th Annual Detroit RV and Camping Show will be at the Suburban Collection Showplace Collection in Novi this weekend. The show is open from 2 pm to 9 pm today and tomorrow, and it will be open from 11 am - 9 pm on Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday.

At the event, you will see everything you could possibly want for your next road trip or camping excursion. There will be more than 350 RVs, including folding campers, motorhomes, travel trailers, toy haulers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, and a park model ranging in price from $6,995 to more than $400,000. You can see a walk-through of one of their higher-end models, the 2020 Fleetwood Discovery 38W Motorhome, in the video above. That beauty is on sale for $279,900 with all the rebates and deals. It includes 1.5 baths, a fireplace, a dishwasher, an induction stovetop, a remote-controlled bed, dual sinks in the master bath, a washer, a dryer, and even more!

To purchase tickets, find out about discounts, and more about the show, visit the website: marvac.org.