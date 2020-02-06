Tons of winter fun is what’s happening this weekend around the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This segment is sponsored by Your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers

It may be cold outside, but you can still get out and have a good time this weekend. Our sponsor, Your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers, has some events that are happening around the town that you might enjoy.

Skating with the Stars

It is the kickoff event to this weekend’s Quicken Loans Winter Blast Festival presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. This event raises money for Figure Skating in Detroit, a non-profit that empowers local girls through ice skating and academic achievement. Skate around with Tati Amare and Jason Carr, Olympian Meryl Davis and Local 4 anchors Evrod Cassimy and Rhonda Walker. The Detroit Youth Choir will perform as well. Tickets to skate start at $25 and that includes your skate rental.

Tribute Party For Allee Willis

Local artists will gather to sing her songs including the Earth, Wind and Fire hit “September”. Also, there will be food, entertainment. and an Empty Bowls painting workshop. This is happening Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free, but they are asking for a $20 donation to Empty Bowls Detroit in Allee’s memory.

Over the Moon

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Detroit’s largest Lunar New Year party. There will be art installations, traditional New Year snacks, and live entertainment. It’s happening Friday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Whiskey Factory outside of Eastern Market. There is a $10 cover charge.

United We Brunch

Make room for pancakes and Bloody Mary’s at Metro Times’ take on the ultimate brunch. Enjoy food from dozens of restaurants, breakfast cocktails and music. You can also try your luck at bowling at the historic Garden Bowl. It’s $30 for general admission, $50 for VIP.

HAIRarachy

Celebrate Black History by celebrating the wonder that is black hair. See the beauty of black hair through various art exhibits, hair trends, history and culture. This event runs Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will continue the entire month.

You can check out more of what’s happening around the D by going to chevydetroit.com/in-the-d.