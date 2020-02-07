Michigan made sweets for your sweetheart

Ever thought about brittle as Valentine’s gift? Well, you might want to. This treat being made in Metro Detroit has been called the Ben & Jerry’s of brittle.

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr talked to Margie Mason, the owner of Mrs. Mason’s Chocolates in Royal Oak, about giving brittle as a gift to your Valentine.

Mason is not new to the brittle business. She has had her company for 13 years and use to have her products sold in Nordstrom.

She brought various types of brittle such as “Heart N’ Soul,” which is raisin and peanuts and dark chocolate; “True Love,” that is made of dried cranberries white chocolate and almonds; “Bare Naked,” a cashew based treat for non-chocolate lovers; and “XOXO,” filled with cashews, pecans, cranberries, and white chocolate.

Mason also showed Tati and Jason how to package brittle. They used a box and a ribbon to create a beautiful bow to top your box of brittle.

Mrs. Mason’s Chocolates is located at 619 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067.

