Will ‘Birds of Prey’ soar or come crashing down?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This segment is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas.

It’s that time of the year again. Oscar time! And ahead of the Academy Awards is the release of the new female-led comic book movie Birds Of Prey.

Host Jason Carr sat down with movie reviewer Greg Russell who shared who he thinks will take home an Oscar, and he shared his review of Birds Of Prey.

When it comes to the Oscars, everyone has an idea on who they think should win or who they want to win. Greg says he believes that because of all the momentum, and the star power of Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood may take home the Oscar for best picture.

Renee Zellweger is Greg’s pick for best actress. Russell says she put on a great performance in the movie “Judy,” a biopic about legendary actress and singer Judy Garland. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if she took home the Oscar.

Right along with many other people, Greg believes that Joaquin Phoenix is set to win the Oscar for best actor because of his role in “Joker.” Russell says Phoenix puts his all into the role.

If you want to check on something non-Oscar related, this week Russell says Birds Of Prey has a ton of great fight scenes. Despite some negative reviews from fellow critics, Greg gave it two reels out of five. If you have the time, and want to sit back and enjoy a nice action packed, film Greg says Birds Of Prey is for you.

To be one of Greg’s prize winners, go to our Live In The D Facebook page or clickondetroit.com. You will see the contest rules there as well.

To see a list of movie times at an MJR Digital Cinema near you, head on to their website MJRtheaters.com.

To see Greg Russell and Jason Carr get more into these movies simply click the video above.