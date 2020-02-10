Make your way to some jazz this weekend.

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr discussed jazz and upcoming performances with musician and founder of “Gonzilla and Friends” Gabe “Gonzilla” Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is no stranger to playing jazz with the big boys. He has played drums with George Clinton, Michael Henderson, and Eminem just to name a few. Being around those big names has given him a love for all types of music. The band and vocals behind Gabe are also very important in creating the powerful music he puts out. When it comes to people starting out he says to just keep pushing and if it’s your passion, go for it with all your heart. He performed one of his original songs released early last year for Live In The D. Gonzilla and Friends will be playing this Saturday at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe at Music Hall in Detroit.

To hear Gonzilla and Friends perform click on the video above.