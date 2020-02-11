This segment is sponsored by The Mike Morse Law Firm.

When is the last time your pet’s teeth were cleaned? February is Dental Health Month for pets!

Host Jason Carr spoke to Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society about the importance of caring for your pet’s teeth.

80% of dogs and cats 3-years-old and up have dental disease. This is a very high percentage so many pets need their teeth looked at by a veterinarian to make sure they are in the best health possible. Even though brushing your pet’s teeth can be hard, brushing is just as critical for pets as humans.

Anna didn’t just bring in helpful tips she also brought in 11-year-old Mr.Fluffy Pants. The pitbull is an energetic, fun boy looking for a forever home.

