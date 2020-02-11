Need ideas for date night? Here are three different dates on different budgets

Dowtown Detroit – Do you need help finding the perfect outing that both you and your boo will enjoy? Here are three ideas you can do in the D that are not only fun but outside of the usual date box. Plus, there are different price points for each experience so you can either save a few bucks or splurge to your heart’s content! There are levels of commitment to these dates as well, but they can easily be enjoyed by first-time dates or long committed couples. No matter what you choose, it will be a date to remember.

The Bronze Date:

This is a daytime event. It’s good for a 1st date or the still getting to know you phase. It’s a very on a whim, let’s meet up and go out kind of date. For this date, a trip to the Belle Isle Aquarium is great. It’s historic, it involves animals which is always fun and it’s just a beautiful place to enjoy. Then when you’re done, head over to Grand Trunk Pub near Campus Martius for brunch. Again, historic, always bustling with people, and the chicken and waffles, in my opinion, are some of the best in the D.

The Silver Date:

This can be done either in the day or evening. It’s a truly Detroit experience, great for new arrivals to the D, or people who haven’t yet really explored the city. This is great for couples who are comfortably dating. My choice for this is going to Third Man Records in Midtown, where you can really show your date how comfortable you are with them by recording a record together. Get cozy in the booth and make a two and half minute record together, whether it’s the ultimate diss track about your exes or crooning a declaration of love - dropping a dope album together is worth the cost of 20 dollars. After you’ve made your platinum record - you can get dinner at Central Kitchen and Bar in Campus Martius.

The Gold date:

This is an evening getaway where you will need to RSVP your entire night. Now since the date requires planning and includes an overnight, this is more for committed couples. For dinner, Vertical Detroit in Paradise Valley is a prime option. Their vast wine and champagne list is top notch, add charcuterie boards and main dishes to the mix and you have one amazing meal. Then to wind down the night check into one of the beautiful suites at the Siren Hotel, located in the heart of downtown. The chamber suites offer not just comfort but also a bit of the good life as you lay back on custom Italian linens.

Choose wisely and enjoy a night (or day) out in the D.