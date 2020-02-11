This adult hot cocoa will warm you up this Valentine’s Day

Red wine and hot chocolate are one of the two best things you can pair together. So why not make it hot for you and your sweetie this Valentine’s day?

Host Tati Amare shows Host Jason Carr how to whip up a delicious potion combining two special ingredients: Red wine and hot chocolate. The internet has all kinds of ways to make this romantic concoction. It’s warm, rich and as fun to drink as it is to make. Tati gave a simple example on how you can prepare your red wine hot chocolate without all the fuss. Just heat up your wine and cocoa. Adding vanilla and topping it off with whipped cream can take the drink up a notch. This is a beverage that you and your valentine can sip on as you lounge by the fireplace.

RED WINE HOT CHOCOLATE RECIPE FOR TWO

* 2 PACKS OF HOT COCO MIX

*2 CUPS OF RED WINE

*1 CUP OF MILK (OPTIONAL)

*1 TEASPOON VANILLA (OPTIONAL)

* SUGAR (TO TASTE)

*WHIP CREAM

*TWO WINE GLASSES

*TWO SAUCE PANS

Prepare the coco and the wine in two separate sauce pans on medium-low. Add the vanilla and milk (optional) to the coco mix and stir occasionally. Slowly add in the warm red wine into the coco mix. Pour the mix into a wine glass and top with whip cream. Enjoy.

To see Tati prepare the red wine hot chocolate click on the video above.