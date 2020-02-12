Forget working out solo, try fitness with a friend

Working out and getting fit doesn’t have to be a solo act.

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr discussed ways you and a friend can kick off Valentine’s weekend with fitness expert Jody Trierweiler. She says that working out with a friend can make exercise a lot more fun. Studies show that lifelong friendships reduce the risk of high blood pressure, depression and help you live longer. Galentine’s Day, which falls on the day before Valentine’s Day is observed by women with their close friends. In honor of Galentine’s Day Jody showed us some fun ways you and your bestie can get healthy while having fun.

To see Jody Trierweiler’s workout routine click on the video above.