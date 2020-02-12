Is your heart healthy?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

February is American Heart Month.

Host Tati Amare spoke with Dr. Tamam Mohamed, Dr. Amir Kaki, and Dr. Mahir Elder about how to have a healthy heart.

The heart is an essential organ and its the size of your fist. It’s job is to pump blood and oxygen through the body. Fiber is important and helps your heart be at it’s healthiest. It’s important to be aware of your sugar intake because sugar increases your blood sugar and risk for heart attacks. When monitoring your heart health, symptoms you should look out for are chest pain and shortness of breath.

