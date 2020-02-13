Explore the benefits of seasonal produce

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you ever wondered why the produce at your local store may look off or why the prices are rising it may be because they’re not in season.

WW Corporate Chef, Isabella Nicoletti served up somethings to consider when shopping for produce. Chef Isabella says that low prices are one of the benefits of buying produce while it’s in season. There are also more options and varieties available. The fruits and veggies even taste better while in season. During the winter people may be intimidated by buying leafy greens that are mainly available around this time because they’re not sure how to take care of them. Chef Isabella says simply going to your local farmers market and asking questions on how to maintain the produce will ease the worry.

To see Chef Isabella go over seasonal produce click the video above.