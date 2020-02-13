Love is in the air at these weekend events

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Galentine’s Days at the Gent

Start the weekend off by showing love to your friends. Thursday is Galentine’s Day, and you can celebrate your closest gal pals at Lady of the House’s Galentine’s at the Gent event. Its happening Thursday, February 13th, starting at 8:00pm. The restaurant is located in Corktown. They will be having a charcuterie buffet, desserts, and a champagne toast along with live music. Tickets start at $40.

Puppy yoga

Show your puppy love at Valentine’s Puppy Yoga. This is happening Friday February 14th at Michigan Massage and Wellness in partnership with Canine Companions Rescue Center in Clarkston. Come meet five puppies and relax with an hour-long yoga session. Class starts at 6:30pm and costs $25. You can bring puppy food and toys to donate.

Hush Valentine haunt

Get your heart pumping at Hush Haunted House. The haunted house in Westland is opening for a special Valentine themed event this weekend only. It’s happening Friday and Saturday 7:00pm to 11:00pm. Tickets start at $22.

Valentine’s Day Party at Old Shillelagh

Whether you are single or a couple, everyone is invited to party the night away at Old Shillelagh in Detroit. Expect three floors of dancing, awesome prizes and contests. This is happening Friday and Saturday. Party starts at 8pm both days.

Vegbash

You can eat to your heart’s content at Royal Oak Farmer’s Market for the Fourth Annual Greater Detroit Vegbash. Fourteen restaurants, food trucks, and caterers will be there to celebrate plant-based cuisine. There will also be live music, eco-friendly shopping, and activities for kids. This is happening Thursday starting at 5:00pm.