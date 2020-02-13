The YMCA spreads the love this Valentine’s Day with free family passes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by YMCA Metropolitan Detroit.

Don’t let winter make you give up on your workout resolutions. The YMCA workout community can help you get back on track.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Tricia Hamzik and Taylor Glaspie with the South Oakland Family YMCA about how the YMCA can help you get in shape.

It’s important to have someone to guide you and have a community to support you. The YMCA has instructors that will help you reach your goals. You can also join a group exercise class to keep you accountable.

The YMCA is committed to strengthening the hearts of everyone. That’s why beginning on Valentine’s day, February 14th through Friday, February 21st the YMCA of Metro Detroit is giving local families free 7-day guest passes. Just visit any one of their ten locations in Metro Detroit. Take a tour and sign up and you’ll receive a pass and make your next seven days better at the YMCA with group exercise classes, swimming and more.

For more information visit ymcadetroit.com

Watch the video to learn more.

Here is a list of all of the metro Detroit YMCA locations:

BIRMINGHAM FAMILY YMCA 400 E. Lincoln Street Birmingham, MI 48009 (248) 644-9036

BOLL FAMILY YMCA 1401 Broadway Detroit, MI 48226 (313) 309-9622

CARLS FAMILY YMCA 300 Family Drive Milford, MI 48381 (248) 685-3020

DOWNRIVER FAMILY YMCA 16777 Northline Road Southgate, MI 48195 (734) 282-9622

FARMINGTON FAMILY YMCA 28100 Farmington Road Farmington Hills, MI 48334 (248) 553-4020

LAKESHORE FAMILY YMCA 23401 East Jefferson St. Clair Shores, MI 48080 (586) 778-5811

LIVONIA FAMILY YMCA 14255 Stark Road Livonia, MI 48154 (734) 261-2161

MACOMB FAMILY YMCA 10 North River Road Mount Clemens, MI 48043 (586) 468-1411

NORTH OAKLAND FAMILY YMCA 3378 E. Walton Boulevard Auburn Hills, MI 48326 (248) 370-9622

SOUTH OAKLAND FAMILY YMCA 1016 West 11 Mile Road Royal Oak, MI 48067 (248) 547-0030