You can get any gift you want to give for Valentine’s Day at this place!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Clinton Twp. – This article is sponsored by The Mall at Partridge Creek.

Looking for some fabulous last-minute deals on gifts for Valentine’s Day? Or just want to treat yourself? The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township has some great ideas!

Want something sentimental that your loved one will treasure forever? Check out Things Remembered. They have a beautiful wood box that can house 10 watches, a perfect gift for the man in your life. A snowglobe with a heart inside that can be personally inscribed is another great gift option. Things Remembered specializes in gifts that can be personalized with a message, so it is a great place to go to tell someone how special they are to you.

Maybe you want to be more traditional and get chocolate? For that, check out the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. They’ve got your classic heart-shaped box of chocolates or truffles, but they also have chocolate covered pretzels for the special someone who loves those salty and sweet treats.

Perhaps you’ve been dating for a while, or you’re married, and you really want to treat your sweetheart, then jewelry is the way to go! Alex and Ani has some great love-themed bracelets. There is a You and Me set and the Love bracelet set. You can never go wrong with jewelry.

For the tea lover in your life, you can always get them some new tea to try from Taste of Tea. They have something called a blooming tea ball where you put what looks like a ball, into hot water and it blooms into a flower producing a beautiful tea. They are sold 5 in a package and come in different flavors. They also have Love Potion Blends of loose leaf tea that are a great grab-and-go gift for Valentine’s Day as well.

The Mall at Partridge Creek, itself, is a great place for a date night with all of their restaurants, whether it’s for Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day! To see all the stores, restaurants, and more to enjoy at The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township visit shoppartridgecreek.com.