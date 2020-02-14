Show your puppy love with this easy homemade dog treat

Since nothing can compare to our love for our dogs, it’s only fitting that we get them something for Valentine’s Day too. Heather Gino and Lexis Victor from Camp Bow Wow in St. Clair Shores stopped by to show Jason Carr how to make a super easy dog treat your pooch is sure to love. The best part? They are made with ingredients you probably already have in your cupboard. Watch the video above to find out how.