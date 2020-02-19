You don’t need a “golden” ticket to see this chocolate factory

When you hear Charlie and the Chocolate Factory it either takes you back to the classic book written by Roald Dahl, or to the magnetic performance of Gene Wilder as the famous Willy Wonka.

Host Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio sat down with actors Cody Garcia and Caitlyn Lester-Sams who play “Willy Wonka” and “Mrs.Bucket” respectively. Lester-Sams is a native from Troy and a graduate from Western Michigan University. Being back in front of a home audience can be intimidating, but Lester-Sams says she doesn’t look at it that way. She says being able to put on a show for your hometown is very thrilling and every stage actor’s dream.

Garcia said that playing such a notable and loved character like Willy Wonka can put a lot of pressure on an actor internally, but the musical does a great job of giving the story its own flavor while still keeping the same charm that drew us to the book and movies. Fans will recognize certain songs and scenes, but will also be impressed with fun, thrilling characters and original songs.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be playing at the Detroit Opera House now through March 1.

To see the full interview click on the video above.