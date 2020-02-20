Here’s the next big accessory for your style

Having that go-to accessories can really set off an outfit.

Host Tati Amare and Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan showcased how brooches can be your next hot accessory especially if you’re looking for some bling.

Jon Jordan says that brooches have been the hot thing since last fall when celebrity jewelry designer Vicki Sarge whispered to him they would take off. They are versatile with the ability to be loud and flashy or nice and subtle.

Jon’s first model, Rachel Lutz, owner of the Peacock Room, showed off a classic ladies-at-brunch look. A simple blingy broach on a coat. It’s elegant but modern allowing your outfit to remain casual and subtle with a hint of pop.

Brooches are not just for women. Jon’s second model Mark sported a cute dog broach on his suit. This proved that you can still keep things nice and simple, but add a little fun to your outfit.

The next models showed that more is more. Both models used multiple broaches on their outfits. The extra bling and classiness of the brooches takes a plain outfit and adds some drama too it.

To see more ways you can rock your brooch click on the video above.